Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins silver in women’s canoe sprint 1200-metre

Open this photo in gallery Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, of Canada, reacts after competing in the canoe sprint women's C-1 200m A finals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Vincent-Lapointe finished second to win the silver medal. The 29-year-old paddler from Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished the sprint in a time of 46.786 seconds, behind American Nevin Harrison. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe’s long, winding road to the Tokyo Olympics has ended on the podium.

The Canadian canoeist has won silver in the final of the women’s C-1 200-metre race at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 29-year-old paddler from Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished the sprint in a time of 46.786 seconds.

American Nevin Harrison took the gold with a time of 45.932, while Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan claimed bronze.

Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., finished 8th with a time of 47.834.

A dominant canoeing force for more than a decade, Vincent-Lapointe had to wait for the sport’s international federation and the International Olympic Committee to make room for women to race at the Olympics.

That finally happened in Japan, but Vincent-Lapointe also had to fight to clear her name following an “adverse analytical finding” during an out-of-competition drug test two years ago.