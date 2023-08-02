Tess Routliffe claimed her second gold medal and defended her title at the world para swim championship Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Caledon, Ont., won the women’s SB7 100-metre breaststroke ahead of silver medallist and Canadian teammate Abi Tripp.

Routliffe posted a winning time of one minute 31.91 seconds, which was 2.48 seconds faster than Tripp of Kingston, Ont., at the Manchester Aquatic Centre.

“I’m super happy that I was able to defend my title and be able to put down a good race,” Routliffe said.

“I was thrilled that I had Abi there with me. It’s an amazing feeling being able to race, but being able to race a teammate just brings that level up.”

Routliffe also captured gold in the 200-metre individual medley on the meet’s opening day Monday.

Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., took silver in the men’s SB14 100-metre breaststroke to bring Canada’s medal total to nine, including five gold, over the first three days of competition.

Bennett’s medal was his second after the 19-year-old won the 200-metre freestyle.

World record holder Aurelie Rivard of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., pulled out of Wednesday’s 400-metre freestyle final “for personal reasons that required immediate attention,” Swimming Canada said in a tweet.

“She is well supported by the team and will regroup and get ready for the rest of her championships.”

Rivard won the women’s 50-metre freestyle on the first day of the meet.

The 27-year-old had posted the fastest 400-metre time in Wednesday morning’s heats.

Competition continues through Sunday in Manchester.