Steven Dubois of Canada, reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Steven Dubois won the bronze medal in the 500-metre short-track race on Sunday morning.

Hungary’s Shoang Liu won gold with a time of 40.338, while Konstantin Ivliev of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver.

This is Dubois’s second medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He won silver in the 1,500-metre speed skating race in Beijing on Wednesday.

More to come

