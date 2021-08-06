 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray heads to Tokyo Olympic 10-m platform semifinal

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada in action.

ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters

Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray put together an impressive six-dive performance in the preliminary round of the men’s 10-metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics Friday to punch his ticket to the semifinal.

Fellow Canadian Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake, Sask., missed the semifinal by the smallest of margins.

The 18-year-old Zsombor-Murray was solid on five of his six preliminary-round dives and even managed to score the highest point total in the second round of dives (96.20) with his forward 4 1/2 somersaults in tuck position — a degree of difficulty of 3.7.

Story continues below advertisement

The diver from Pointe Claire, Que., who placed fifth at the World Cup in May — also at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre — totalled 443.85 points to qualify in fifth position.

Earlier in the Games, Zsombor-Murray and partner Vincent Riendeau came in fifth in the 10-metre synchronized platform.

Wiens, 19, a bronze medallist in May in Tokyo, started off nervously, then recovered. But his 366.70 points put him in 19th place, one-tenth of a point behind 18th-place Kim Yeongtaek of South Korea and the final spot in the semifinal.

China’s Yang Jian, the world champion in 2019, topped the preliminary round. He finished with 546.90 points and capped off his day with a forward 4 1/2 somersaults in pike position for 102.50 points.

He will try to secure a seventh gold medal in eight events for his country on Saturday. The only Olympic title that was not won by a Chinese diver was the 10-metre men’s synchro.

Yang beat teammate Cao Yuan, gold medallist in Rio on the three-metre springboard, and Russian Aleksandr Bondar.

Eighteen of the 29 competitors advanced to the semifinal scheduled for Saturday morning in Tokyo. The final will follow in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies