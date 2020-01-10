Canadian women’s volleyball team falls just short in Olympic qualifying opener

The Canadian women’s volleyball team has dropped its opener at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada, ranked 18th in the world, lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11) to No. 13 Puerto Rico on Friday.

No. 10 Dominican Republic, the host team, faced No. 21 Mexico in the late game on Friday.

The winner of the four-team, round-robin tournament earns a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada hasn’t qualified for the Olympic women’s volleyball competition since 1996.

The Canadians face the Dominican Republic on Saturday and Mexico on Sunday.