Decathlete Damian Warner: “honour of my lifetime” to be named Canada’s flag-bearer for the Tokyo Olympic closing ceremony

Rachel Brady
Tokyo
Canada's Damian Warner celebrates after winning the men's decathlon during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium.

BEN STANSALL/AFP

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner will carry Canada’s flag at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening to finish off the Tokyo Olympics.

The London, Ont. native is fresh off winning gold in one of the Olympics oldest events, and his 9,018 points set a new Olympic record.

His story in the lead-up to Tokyo was particularly inspiring since during the pandemic, with many facilities closed in Canada, the world-class decathlete trained through the winter in an old hockey arena. His hometown community in London rallied to help refashion cold Farquharson Arena into a makeshift decathlon training facility for him, complete with the pits and track he needed to keep fit while many of his competitors around the world kept training as usual.

In his third Olympic Games, the 31-year-old was following up a bronze medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He was announced Sunday morning in Tokyo in a virtual press conference, already dressed in his Team Canada jean jacket. He said he got goosebumps when Canada’s chef de mission Marnie McBean asked him to take on the job.

“This honour could have gone to anyone on the team – there were so many great performances at these Games,” said Warner. “It’s the honour of my lifetime to represent these athletes at the closing ceremony.”

