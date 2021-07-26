 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Five Canadian stories to watch on Wednesday

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jessica Sevick and Gabrielle Smith, of Canada, compete in the women's double sculls at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

The Associated Press

Sevick seeks storybook ending to Olympic journey

Canada gets its first shot at a rowing medal when Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., and Toronto’s Gabrielle Smith compete in the women’s double sculls final on Tokyo Bay. Sevick’s journey to Tokyo has been an incredible one. At 12 years old, she suffered a severe brain injury during a luge training run at Calgary’s Olympic Park. Doctors at the time said if she pulled through, there was a chance she would have a serious disability. Sevick not only made a complete recovery, but two decades later has a chance to stand on an Olympic podium.

After dominating her opening bout, Veyre fights in featherweight quarter-final

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian boxer Caroline Veyre looks to keep her in-ring momentum going when she takes on Italy’s Irma Testa in the women’s featherweight quarter-finals. The French-born Montrealer looked sharp in her opening fight, downing Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic by unanimous decision. Canada has never won an Olympic medal in women’s boxing. The last Canadian boxer to stand on the podium was David Defiagbon, who won heavyweight silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Another busy day in the pool

It’s another packed day at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre with five medals up for grabs, including the final of the women’s 200-metre freestyle. Canada has never won a medal in the event, but hopes to change that in Tokyo. Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak qualified second out of the heats for Tuesday’s semi-finals. Fourteen-year-old Summer McIntosh also qualified for the semi-finals.

Baseball-mad hosts in tournament opener against Dominican Republic

Baseball competition gets under way at Fukushima Azuma Stadium as host Japan gets set to take on the Dominican Republic. Japan has never won a gold medal in Olympic baseball but has a silver and two bronze over the five Games that featured the sport. Japan’s last medal came at the 2004 Athens Games, when it beat Canada 11-2 in the bronze-medal game.

Star-studded American basketball team looks to bounce back

The American men’s basketball team, overflowing with NBA talent, looks to bounce back from a shocking upset in its opening game when it takes on Iran. The Americans were stunned in their tournament opener, losing 83-76 to France. That ended the Americans’ 25-game Olympic winning streak.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies