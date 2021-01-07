IOC member Dick Pound thinks support would be high for making Olympians more of a vaccine priority

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

IOC member Dick Pound thinks support would be high for making Olympians more of a vaccine priority

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A clock counts down to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.

Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press

Canadian lawyer and long-standing IOC member Dick Pound said he thinks there would be strong worldwide support in making Olympians more of a priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a phone interview from Montreal, Pound said health-care workers and high-risk individuals should still be at the front of the line.

“Clearly health workers come first and the really vulnerable would be a close second,” Pound said. “Then you start triaging how you would use remaining dosages. And as I say, for the very, very small numbers involved and the very symbolic meaning of a successful Games in this context, my guess – and it’s only a guess – would be that most countries would be very much in favour of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both from a policy perspective and probably from the perspective of the public as well.”

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23. The Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.

Pound said when it comes to making athletes more of a vaccination priority, he thinks it’s a decision for each country planning to participate at the Games.

“I think everybody would really like there to be a worldwide success in the face of a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “So the Olympics is a wonderful case in point, if it could be made to happen.”

On Wednesday, Tokyo reported a daily record of 1,591 coronavirus cases. The Japanese government is preparing to declare a state of emergency this week to cope with a new wave of infections.

In a statement, Canadian Olympic Committee CEO/secretary-general David Shoemaker said the COC is encouraged to read about positive preliminary results around vaccines and what that means for global recovery.

“Developments regarding a vaccine are being closely monitored, as are the statements from the IOC and the organizing committee,” he said. “But they do not change our current preparation for Tokyo 2020 because we cannot assume that vaccines will be widely available, how they will be distributed or when they will be available for Canadian athletes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We fully expect front line workers and vulnerable individuals will be the priority and that Team Canada’s access to vaccines will be dependent on a number of considerations, including the laws governing entry to Japan next summer.”

Over the coming weeks, Olympic officials are expected to announce plans about how to get thousands of Olympians and Paralympians into Japan. Hundreds of thousands of fans, media members, judges, officials and broadcasters are also slated to be in Tokyo this summer.

Pound, who said he’s “reasonably confident” the Summer Olympic will be held, estimated that about 11,000 athletes from over 200-plus countries would likely participate in the Games.

“You’re talking about, on average (per nation), 50 vaccinations, which would be a rounding error in almost every country in the world,” Pound told The Canadian Press. “So my guess is the authorities and the population in each country would say like, ‘Yeah if we can find some way to pull off these Games it would be a nice triumph in the face of what’s been a (long) slog. So yeah, let’s do that and see if we can’t make a good thing happen.”’

“But I don’t think the IOC or Japan or anybody can make a worldwide decision on that,” he added. “But I think if you put it out there and position it properly my guess is there’d be overwhelming support for that kind of an initiative.”

Pound said the subject is not so much about “leaping the queue,” but more about how the Games can provide a unique opportunity to send a message of resilience and triumph.

Story continues below advertisement

But should Olympians be a priority over others?

“I don’t know if it’s a question of should, so much as could,” Pound said. “The message of a successful Olympic Games and the opportunity to be a part of that success, I think is an important if only symbolic gesture.”

Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games, weighed in on the subject on Twitter.

“I want to represent Canada in Tokyo,” she said in a post. “I want to continue to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls. But I need my community to be safe first and that means a measured, risk-based vaccination plan.”

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies