Tokyo Olympics

Leylah Fernandez wins tennis opener, but Canada eliminated in women’s doubles at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Japan
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2021.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Leylah Fernandez needed three sets to win her Olympic debut on a mixed day for Canadian tennis players at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Fernandez, an 18-year-old left-hander from Montreal, defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in just over two hours on a hot afternoon at the Ariake Tennis Park.

In women’s doubles play, the seventh-seeded duo of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Sharon Fichman of Toronto dropped a 7-6 (3), 6-4 decision to Brazil’s Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani.

Dabrowski still plans to play in the mixed doubles draw later in the tournament with Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will face Britain’s Andy Murray in his opening singles match Sunday.

