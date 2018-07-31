Mary Moran named CEO of possible Calgary bid for 2026 Winter Games

Mary Moran has been named chief executive officer of the group working on a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Moran was introduced at a news conference at Canada Olympic Park, which is one of the legacy venues from the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary.
As CEO, Moran is the primary strategist of a bid working alongside the Calgary 2026 volunteer board headed by Scott Hutcheson.
To make time for her new role, Moran will take a leave of absence from her position as president and CEO of not-for-profit corporation Calgary Economic Development.
Calgary has not yet committed to bidding for the Winter Games again. The to submit a bid is January.
A plebiscite measuring the public’s desire to bid is scheduled to be held later this year.
