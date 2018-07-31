 Skip to main content

Mary Moran named CEO of possible Calgary bid for 2026 Winter Games

Mary Moran named CEO of possible Calgary bid for 2026 Winter Games

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Mary Moran has been named chief executive officer of the group working on a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Moran was introduced at a news conference at Canada Olympic Park, which is one of the legacy venues from the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary.

As CEO, Moran is the primary strategist of a bid working alongside the Calgary 2026 volunteer board headed by Scott Hutcheson.

To make time for her new role, Moran will take a leave of absence from her position as president and CEO of not-for-profit corporation Calgary Economic Development.

Calgary has not yet committed to bidding for the Winter Games again. The to submit a bid is January.

A plebiscite measuring the public’s desire to bid is scheduled to be held later this year.

