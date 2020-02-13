 Skip to main content

Olympics

Nam Nguyen added to Canada's world championship figure skating team

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Nam Nguyen, seen performing during the men's short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul on Feb. 7, 2020, will be Canada's sole representative in the men's competition at the 2020 world championships next month in Montreal.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Two-time Canadian champion Nam Nguyen was among the athletes named to Canada's world championship figure skating team on Thursday.

Nguyen, from Ottawa, will be Canada's sole representative in the men's competition at the 2020 world championships next month in Montreal.

After a disastrous free stake, Nguyen finished second at last month's Canadian figure skating championships behind Roman Sadovsky of Toronto.

While Skate Canada filled some of the spots on the world championship team after the national championships, it decided to hold off filling other spots, including its entry into the men's competition.

Nguyen earned the nomination to the world championship team after finishing as the top Canadian in sixth at last week's Four Continents event in Seoul. Nguyen finished ahead of Sadovsky and Edmonton's Keegan Messing.

Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., (women's singles) Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud of Trenton, Ont., (pairs) and Montreal's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen (ice dance) have also been added to the world championship team.

Canadian ice dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto, ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., and pairs skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., were named to the Canadian team after the national championships.

The world championships take place March 16-22.

