Penny Oleksiak places fourth in women’s 100m freestyle

Open this photo in gallery Canada’s Penny Oleksiak qualifies for the women's 100m freestyle final on Friday with a time of 52.86 in the semi-final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics on July 29 2021. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Penny Oleksiak has finished fourth in the women’s 100-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Oleksiak finished in 52.59 seconds, just seven hundredths of a second behind bronze-medal winner Cate Campbell of Australia.

Another Aussie, Emma McKeon, won gold with an Olympic record of 51.96 seconds, while Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey took silver.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a disappointing finish for Oleksiak, who took gold in the 100m freestyle at the Rio Games in 2016.

She had also been looking for her third medal in Tokyo and seventh of her career, which would make her Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

The 21-year-old will have another shot at that title on Sunday when she races in the women’s medley relay.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo