Charles Philibert-Thiboutot of Quebec City raced to a silver medal in the men’s 5,000-metre final on Tuesday at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

The 32-year-old track star, who will compete in the men’s 1,500 metres on Thursday, won a bronze in the event when the Games were held in Toronto in 2015.

In other Day 11 action, Kianna Jones of Surrey, B.C., hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run fifth inning as Canada improved to 2-0 in women’s softball with a 10-0 rout of Peru.

Morgan Reimer of Langley, B.C., earned a win in her first start with the national team.

“I felt a little bit nervous, but super excited to play with these girls and representing Canada at the highest level” Reimer said. “This is probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

Dawn Bodrug of Georgetown, Ont., struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the run rule.

Canada next plays Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

In the pool, Canada’s water polo teams improved to 2-0 with lopsided wins.

Canada’s women’s team beat Cuba 25-4. Montreal’s Axelle Crevier, Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., and Montreal’s Elyse Lemay-Lavoie each scored four goals.

The Canadian men beat Cuba 27-7. Jeremie Cote of Pointe-Claire, Que., and Nicolas Constantin-Bicari of Repentigny, Que., led the way with six goals apiece.

Canada finished the day in third place in the medal standings with 106 medals — 35 gold, 33 silver and 38 bronze.

The United States led with 178 medals, including 76 gold. Brazil was next with 128 medals and 37 gold. Mexico is fourth with 90 medals, including 35 gold.