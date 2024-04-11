Canadian star Summer McIntosh swam to first place in the women’s 100-metre freestyle Thursday at the Canadian Swimming Open.

The 17-year-old from Toronto, one of Canada’s biggest medal hopes for this summer’s Paris Olympics, led the pack with a time of 53.90 at the Pan Am Sports Centre.

Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., placed second in 54.01, while Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivières was third in 54.27.

Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Olympian, finished fourth with a time of 54.43.

McIntosh’s performance came a day after she posted the world’s fastest 200-metre free time of the year, swimming the race in 1:54.21.

The Canadian Swimming Open continues through Saturday. The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials are set for May 13-19 in Toronto.