Swimming Canada is searching for a new site for the Olympic and Paralympic trials due to an extended closure of Montreal’s Olympic pool.

The Olympic Park wrote in a news release Wednesday that the Montreal Tower would remain closed for four to six months due to a fire on March 21.

Swimming Canada said it was informed of the extended closure Wednesday and is working on a contingency plan for the trials, which were set for May 13 to 19.

Although the fire caused no injuries, the Olympic Park said there was significant damage to the tower due to the infiltration of smoke and water from firefighters trying to extinguish the fire.

The athletic sports complex, along with all 14 floors of the tower, was affected.

Swimming Canada added it will try to maintain the same dates while keeping the trials in the Montreal area ahead of this summer’s Paris Games.

The Olympics begin on July 26, and the Paralympics follow on Aug. 28.

Star swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto is one of Canada’s biggest medal hopes at the Olympics.