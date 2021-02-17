 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Tokyo Olympic committee to reportedly ask Seiko Hashimoto to be new president

Stephen Wade
TOKYO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, on Sept. 19, 2019.

/The Associated Press

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is about to get a new president – and it looks like it will be a woman.

According to a report in Japan, the job will be offered to 56-year-old Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto.

Hashimoto, who could be named this week, would replace Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women. He said, essentially, that women talk too much.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan’s Kyodo news agency, citing an unnamed person “familiar with the matter,” said a selection committee will ask Hashimoto to take the job. The committee, headed by 85-year-old Fujio Mitarai of the camera company Canon, was scheduled to meet again on Thursday.

Hashimoto won a bronze medal in speedskating at the 1992 Albertville Olympics. She also competed in cycling in the Summer Olympics.

Naming a woman could be breakthrough in Japan, where females are under-represented in boardrooms and in politics. Japan ranks 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality ranking.

Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, offered the job last week to 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, a former head of the country’s soccer federation. But reports of the behind-closed-door deal were widely criticized by social media, on Japanese talk shows, and in newspaper reports.

Kawabuchi quickly withdrew from further consideration.

Two other former Olympians were also reported to have been in the running: Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee who won gold in judo in 1984, and Mikako Kotani, who won two bronze medals in synchronized swimming at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Kotani is the sports director for the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. That committee’s leadership is dominated by men, who make up 80 per cent of the executive board.

Story continues below advertisement

Hashimoto would inherit a tough job. Polls show about 80 per cent of Japanese people want the Olympics cancelled or postponed. They have reacted to the risks around holding the Olympics during a pandemic, and the soaring costs. The official cost is $15.4-billion, but government audits have suggested its more than $25-billion.

Japan, which has controlled the coronavirus better than most developed countries, began to roll out vaccines on Wednesday. It is several months behind Britain and the United States.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes. The plan is to keep the athletes in a “bubble” at the Athletes Village, at venues and at training areas.

In addition to the athletes, tens of thousands of officials, media, sponsors and broadcasters will also have to enter Japan. Many of them will operate outside the “bubble.”

Also on Wednesday, a governor in a western Japanese prefecture threatened to cancel the torch relay in his area. Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane prefecture said he was unhappy with COVID-19 prevention measures surrounding the relay. His prefecture has been largely untouched by the pandemic but he fears that could change.

“Tokyo has been the source of the nationwide infections,” Maruyama said in a briefing Wednesday. “This also affects Shimane.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added it “may threaten out daily life.”

The relay is to pass through the small prefecture in May.

The torch relay is to begin March 25 in northeastern Japan and will criss-cross the country with about 10,000 runners. The relay ends in Tokyo.

In another event on Wednesday, local organizers, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee ended three days of virtual meetings centred on measures to deal with COVID-19 during the Olympics.

It was a follow-up to the rollout of the so-called Playbooks two weeks ago. The first edition of the Playbooks was vague, but the next two editions in April and June will give specific details about how the Olympics can happen during a pandemic.

Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director, called the first edition “a framework.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We now have to go much deeper into the details,” Dubi said, “down to every specific area in every single venue for each of the stakeholders.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologized and resigned on Friday over sexist comments, less than six months before the troubled Games are scheduled to start. Reuters

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies