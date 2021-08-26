 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tristen Chernove, Nicolas-Guy Turbide win pair of silver medals for Canada on Day 2 of Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Nicolas Guy Turbide celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's S13 100-metre backstroke, at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Aug. 26.

Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

Canada’s Tristen Chernove raced to a silver medal in cycling’s C1 3,000 metres at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 46-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., was overtaken by Russian Paralympic Committee cyclist Mikhail Astashov in the race for gold at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka.

Canadian Nicolas-Guy Turbide swam to a silver in the S13 100-metre backstroke later Thursday, upgrading from the bronze he captured five years ago at the Rio Paralympics. The 24-year-old from Quebec City has a visual impairment.

Story continues below advertisement

With the pair of silvers on Day 2, Canada has four medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Chernove’s medal was the fourth of his career.

He won silver in the same event at the 2016 Rio Games, and also won gold in the road cycling C2 time trial and bronze in the C1-3 1,000-metre time trial on the track.

Chernove was diagnosed in 2009 with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, which affects his lower legs, and he took up competitive cycling in hopes of slowing its symptoms.

The Rio Olympics marked his big breakthrough in the sport and since then he’s raced to numerous world track and road race medals.

Chernove led the Canadian team with silver medals in the kilo, scratch race, and omnium at the 2020 world track championships just before the pandemic hit.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies