 Skip to main content

Vancouver City Council will wait for next year’s staff report before deciding on Olympic bid

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tourists visit the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., on May 15, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

City council will wait until early 2021 before deciding whether Vancouver should make a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

In a message posted on social media, Coun. Melissa De Genova says she successfully delayed her motion until sometime in March 2021.

She says the delay will allow time for a staff report on the merits of hosting the Games, and give the public a chance to register to speak on the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Council voted seven to four in favour of the referral request.

De Genova put forward her original motion earlier this year calling on council to explore the merits of an Olympic bid but the entire matter was shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

If the motion is not amended following the staff report in March, De Genova hopes council will agree to write letters to the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, local First Nations and federal and provincial officials seeking input and financial backing.

Vancouver and Whistler hosted the 2010 Winter Games.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies