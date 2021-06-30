 Skip to main content
Ware, Abel, Fofana claim three-metre Olympic berths at Canadian diving trials

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Pamela Ware and Jennifer Abel qualified for the women’s three-metre competition at the Tokyo Olympics while Cedric Fofana qualified in the men’s three-metre event Wednesday at the Canadian Olympic Diving Trials.

Ware, from Greenfield Park, Que., took gold in the final of the three-metre event at the trials with a score of 716.10 points. Abel, from Laval, Que., finished second at 700.65 to claim the other available Olympic spot.

Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que., finished third with a score of 589.50.

Abel, who had previously qualified for the Games with Citrini-Beaulieu in the three-metre synchro event, is heading to her fourth Olympics. Abel and Emilie Heymans teamed up to win bronze in the 3m synchro at the 2012 London Games.

Ware made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she and Abel just missed the 3m synchro platform, finishing fourth.

Fofana won the men’s 3m with a final score of 842.40, claiming the sole Olympic qualification spot.

The 17-year-old from Montreal will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., finished second with 819.90 points while Calgary’s Thomas Ciprick scored 782.55 for third.

The Olympic Diving Trials wrap up on Thursday with the women’s and men’s 10m finals.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

