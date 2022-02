The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are officially underway in Beijing less than six months after the Tokyo Olympic Games which were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The games run until Sunday February 20 making Beijing the first city to host both the Summer and Winer Olympics.

Performers dance in a pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 18 Performers at the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 18 Performers during the opening ceremony pre-show at the Bird's Nest in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 3 of 18 Performers during the opening ceremony pre-show at the Bird's Nest in Beijing.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters 4 of 18 Performers during the pre-show at the opening ceremony in Beijing, China on Friday February 4, 2022.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 5 of 18 China's President Xi Jinping waves at the audience standing beside his wife Peng Liyuan during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 18 Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7 of 18 Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 8 of 18 Inside the Bird's Nest stadium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, China.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 9 of 18 The flag of the People's Republic of China is passed hand to hand as it enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 10 of 18 The flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday February 4, 2022.Alex Pantling/Getty Images 11 of 18 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves at the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 12 of 18 Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022.CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 18 Performers dressed as hockey players during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Elsa/Getty Images 14 of 18 The Olympic Rings are revealed during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 18 Greece flag bearers Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou of carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.David Ramos/Getty Images 16 of 18 The delegation from Turkey take part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 18 Flag bearers Arisa Go and Akito Watabe of Team Japan carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 18 of 18