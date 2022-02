Canada faced off against the United States Monday night in a round robin game. The undefeated Canadian women’s team won 4-2 in a clash of unbeaten teams. The matchup will still be a valuable chance for the Americans and Canadians to refine their skills and scout rivals before the most intense phases of the Games.

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin scores on U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney on a penalty shot during second period women's ice hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada would go on to win 4-2.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 1 of 14 Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after scoring on a penalty shot against the U.S. during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press 2 of 14 Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens reaches out for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game against U.S. at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Song Yanhua/The Associated Press 3 of 14 Megan Oldham, of Canada, competes during the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals Beijing Winter Olympics. She would finish fourth just shy of a medal.The Associated Press 4 of 14 Canada's Megan Oldham competes in the freestyle ski big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 5 of 14 Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick ahead of the Women's Freestyle Big Air Final on Day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images AsiaPac 6 of 14 Pedestrians watch a live broadcast of U.S.-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, or Gu Ailing, who competes for China as she reacts on her way to winning the gold medal in the Women's Freestyle Big Air on day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac 7 of 14 Canada's Scott Gow shoots from a standing position during Men's Biathlon 20km Individual at National Biathlon Centre Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac 8 of 14 Canada's Scott Gow crosses the finish line in the Men's Biathlon 20km Individual, finishing fifth, at National Biathlon Centre Zhangjiakou, China.KIM HONG-JI/X90173 9 of 14 Jack Crawford of Canada makes a jump during the men's super-G final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Alessandro Trovati/AP 10 of 14 Canada's James Crawford reacts after finishing sixth in the men's super-G final during the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP 11 of 14 Canada's Keegan Messing competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 12 of 14 Canada's Keegan Messing shows the media a photo of his son after the men's short program figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 13 of 14 A Canadian athlete warms up before the start of the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press 14 of 14