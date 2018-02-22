 Skip to main content

In photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 13 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic games

Team Canada players react after losing to the United States 3-2 in an overtime shootout during the Gold Medal Game.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout.

David W Cerny/Reuters

Canadians, Pascal Dion, left, and Charles Hamelin celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000 meters short track speedskating relay final.

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Samuel Girard of Canada loses his glasses behid Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary during their men's 5000 meters short track speedskating relay final.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Canada's Kim Boutin celebrates Silver after the women's 1,000m short track speed skating A final.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Canada skip Kevin Koe reacts after playing a stone during men's semifinal curling action against the USA.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Pilot Chris Poloniato of Canada (front) with his team after crossing the finish line in the 4-man bobsleigh training.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Canada, Hungary, China and Korea compete during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 5,000m Relay Final.

Harry How/Getty Images

Canada's Spencer OBrien falls on landing during the final of the women's snowboard big air event.

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Beaudry of Canada (11) competes during the Women's 4x6km Relay.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Noah Bowman of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Final.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kelsey Serwa of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Cross Seeding.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

