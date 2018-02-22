In photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 13 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic games

Published February 22, 2018 Updated February 22, 2018 Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada players react after losing to the United States 3-2 in an overtime shootout during the Gold Medal Game. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images 1 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. David W Cerny/Reuters 2 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canadians, Pascal Dion, left, and Charles Hamelin celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000 meters short track speedskating relay final. Bernat Armangue/Associated Press 3 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Samuel Girard of Canada loses his glasses behid Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary during their men's 5000 meters short track speedskating relay final. David J. Phillip/Associated Press 4 of 12 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Kim Boutin celebrates Silver after the women's 1,000m short track speed skating A final. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada skip Kevin Koe reacts after playing a stone during men's semifinal curling action against the USA. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 6 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Pilot Chris Poloniato of Canada (front) with his team after crossing the finish line in the 4-man bobsleigh training. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada, Hungary, China and Korea compete during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 5,000m Relay Final. Harry How/Getty Images 8 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Spencer OBrien falls on landing during the final of the women's snowboard big air event. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Sarah Beaudry of Canada (11) competes during the Women's 4x6km Relay. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images 10 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Noah Bowman of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Final. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 11 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Kelsey Serwa of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Cross Seeding. Clive Rose/Getty Images 12 of 12 Report an error Editorial code of conduct