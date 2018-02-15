 Skip to main content

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 6 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada celebrate with team mates after finishing their luge run.

Edgar Su/Reuters

1 of 15

Alex Gough of Canada celebrates as Canada takes the silver medal in the luge team relay.

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

2 of 15

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford react at the completion of their bronze medal-winning pairs figure skating free program.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

3 of 15

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pairs figure skating free program.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

4 of 15

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada celebrates after winning gold.

Phil Noble/Reuters

5 of 15

Canada's Jordan Belchos skates past his coach as he competes in the men's 10,000m speed skating event.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 15

Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin (29) battles with U.S. forward Monique Lamoureux-Morando (7) during women's olympic hockey action.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

7 of 15

U.S. player Monique Lamoureux-Morando (C) fights for the puck with Canadian players in the women’s ice hockey match.

AFP/Getty Images

8 of 15

Canada defenceman Cody Goloubef, 27, battles Switzerland forward Enzo Corvi battle during men's hockey action.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

9 of 15

Canadian biathlete Sarah Beaudry (left) and Czech skier, Veronika Vitkova, react at the finish of the Women's 15km Individual Final.

Murad Sezer/Reuters

10 of 15

Kalle Koblet of Switzerland, Kevin Hill of Canada (centre) and Markus Schairer of Austria crash in Men's Snowboard Cross.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

11 of 15

Christian Gow of Canada shoots during the Men's 20km Individual Biathlon.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

12 of 15

Catrine Lavallee of Canada crashes during training for the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Qualification.

David Ramos/Getty Images

13 of 15

James Crawford of Canada makes a run during the Men's Downhill 3rd Training.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

14 of 15

Canada's Rosanna Crawford crosses the finish line in the women's 15km individual biathlon.

Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

15 of 15

