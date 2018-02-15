In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 6 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Published February 15, 2018 Updated February 15, 2018 Open this photo in gallery: Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada celebrate with team mates after finishing their luge run. Edgar Su/Reuters 1 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Alex Gough of Canada celebrates as Canada takes the silver medal in the luge team relay. Michael Sohn/Associated Press 2 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford react at the completion of their bronze medal-winning pairs figure skating free program. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 3 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pairs figure skating free program. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 4 of 15 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada celebrates after winning gold. Phil Noble/Reuters 5 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Jordan Belchos skates past his coach as he competes in the men's 10,000m speed skating event. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin (29) battles with U.S. forward Monique Lamoureux-Morando (7) during women's olympic hockey action. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 7 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: U.S. player Monique Lamoureux-Morando (C) fights for the puck with Canadian players in the women’s ice hockey match. AFP/Getty Images 8 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canada defenceman Cody Goloubef, 27, battles Switzerland forward Enzo Corvi battle during men's hockey action. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 9 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canadian biathlete Sarah Beaudry (left) and Czech skier, Veronika Vitkova, react at the finish of the Women's 15km Individual Final. Murad Sezer/Reuters 10 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Kalle Koblet of Switzerland, Kevin Hill of Canada (centre) and Markus Schairer of Austria crash in Men's Snowboard Cross. Dylan Martinez/Reuters 11 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Christian Gow of Canada shoots during the Men's 20km Individual Biathlon. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 12 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Catrine Lavallee of Canada crashes during training for the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Qualification. David Ramos/Getty Images 13 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: James Crawford of Canada makes a run during the Men's Downhill 3rd Training. Tom Pennington/Getty Images 14 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Rosanna Crawford crosses the finish line in the women's 15km individual biathlon. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 15 Report an error Editorial code of conduct