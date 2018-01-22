Ski cross star Marielle Thompson named to Canada’s Olympic team after knee injury

Marielle Thompson has been named to Canada's ski cross team for the Pyeongchang Olympics, less than three months after suffering a serious knee injury.

The reigning Olympic champion ruptured her ACL and MCL during a training run in October.

Alpine Canada named the 25-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., to the team in hopes she'll be in racing form come next month's Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and captured her third World Cup Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup champion in 2017.