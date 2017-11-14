Argentina’s Aguero taken to hospital after fainting in friendly match

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was taken to a hospital for checks after he fainted during halftime of the team's friendly match against Nigeria on Tuesday.
The Argentine Football Association said on its Twitter account that the Manchester City forward "had a blackout and was taken (to hospital) so routine examinations were made only as a precaution."
The AFA gave no further details on the incident, which occurred after Aguero had scored in the first half.
Argentine media published pictures of Aguero walking out of the stadium.
In the match, an Argentina side without Lionel Messi squandered a two-goal lead and slipped to a shock 4-2 defeat.
Ever Banega and Aguero gave Argentina the lead, with Aguero's Manchester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho pulling a goal back for Nigeria just before halftime with a free kick.
Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored twice and Brian Idowu also found the net for Nigeria in the second half.
Argentina defender Javier Mascherano said: "Playing against a team of such physical strength you pay the price. They walked all over us... and when we tried to get back on the match we couldn't."
Argentina only secured its spot in the next World Cup in the last round of South American qualifiers and has not delivered convincing performances without Messi.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨