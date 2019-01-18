 Skip to main content

Alphonso Davies starts on the bench for Bayern Munich as Bundesliga restarts

Alphonso Davies starts on the bench for Bayern Munich as Bundesliga restarts

Sinsheim, Germany
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies laughs while talking to a teammate as he waits to begin an interview after MLS soccer practice in Vancouver, on Oct. 24, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies started on the bench Friday when Bayern Munich visited Hoffenheim as the Bundesliga resumed after its traditional winter break.

Bayern teased Davies’s participation with a tweet showing his No. 19 jersey hanging in a locker-room stall. The caption, accompanied by an excerpt of dramatic music, read “It’s all getting very real for Phonzie.”

The 18-year-old joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS record-breaking US$22-million transfer deal that runs through 2023. The deal was done in July but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January.

Davies started last Sunday in Bayern’s penalty shootout win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the final of the Telekom Cup, a four-team competition held during the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Prior to that he took part in Bayern’s week-long training camp in Doha.

