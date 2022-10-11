Bayern Munich midfielder Alphonso Davies battles for the ball with Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko during a match in Dortmund, western Germany, on Oct. 8.INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is one of four players ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group C match Wednesday at Viktoria Plzen in Czechia.

The club says Davies is resting after suffering a cranial bruise on the weekend in a Bundesliga game at Borussia Dortmund.

The other players unavailable are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (shoulder), Matthijs de Ligt (hip) and Serge Gnabry (knee).

There is no word yet on Davies’ return to action after taking a boot to the face in Bayern’s 2-2 draw Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action