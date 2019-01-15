 Skip to main content

Sports Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, a four-time Premier League champion, retiring at end of season

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, a four-time Premier League champion, retiring at end of season

Prague, Czech Republic
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016 photo, Arsenal's Petr Cech waves to fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.

The Associated Press

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is planning to retire from soccer at the end of the season.

Cech says he has been thinking about this decision for a long time “and I’m sure that it comes at the right time.”

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has a record 202 clean sheets in the Premier League. He joined Chelsea in 2004 and his trophies include four Premier League titles and a Champions League title.

Story continues below advertisement

After 11 years at Stamford Bridge, Cech moved to Arsenal in 2015. Following an injury early in the current season, he lost his spot in the starting lineup.

Cech says “having played in the Premier League for 15 years, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter