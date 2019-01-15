Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, a four-time Premier League champion, retiring at end of season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is planning to retire from soccer at the end of the season.
Cech says he has been thinking about this decision for a long time “and I’m sure that it comes at the right time.”
The 36-year-old goalkeeper has a record 202 clean sheets in the Premier League. He joined Chelsea in 2004 and his trophies include four Premier League titles and a Champions League title.
After 11 years at Stamford Bridge, Cech moved to Arsenal in 2015. Following an injury early in the current season, he lost his spot in the starting lineup.
Cech says “having played in the Premier League for 15 years, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.”
