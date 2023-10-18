Open this photo in gallery: Canada coach Bev Priestman during a Women's World Cup match against Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31.Hamish Blair/The Associated Press

Canada coach Bev Priestman has called up University of Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais for women’s soccer friendlies against Brazil later this month.

The graduate student from Saint-Hubert, Que., recorded her 13th career shutout on Saturday in the Hurricanes’ scoreless draw with North Carolina State. Dagenais made three saves to up her career total to 249, fourth-best in program history.

Dagenais joins No. 1 Kailen Sheridan and fellow ‘keepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Lysianne Proulxon.

Priestman’s 26-player roster for games Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

Brazil is ranked ninth in the world, one place above Olympic champion Canada. Both teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Midfielder Emma Regan, who plays for HB Koge in Denmark, returns to the senior squad after last being called up in 2018, when she made her debut in a 12-0 win over Cuba at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Fullback Jayde Riviere and forward Deanne Rose are back after missing last month’s two-legged Olympic qualifying win over Jamaica through injury.

Veterans on the squad include captain Christine Sinclair, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Shelina Zadorskyand Quinn, who goes by one name.

Canada, on goals by Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens, beat Brazil 2-0 the last time they met, in February in Nashville at the SheBelieves Cup.

Canada has a 12-10-7 career record against the South Americans. Two of those wins came via penalty shootout including a quarter-final matchup en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil, coming off an eight-day training camp in September, has already announced a 24-woman squad that includes Marta, Kerolin, Debinha and Adriana.

Like Canada, Brazil came home early from the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Brazilians failed to reach the knockout round, finishing third in Group F with a 1-1-1 record after beating Panama 3-0, losing 2-1 to France and drawing Jamaica 0-0.

Veteran coach Pia Sundhage stepped down after the World Cup with Arthur Elias taking over the side.

Elias led Corinthians to four Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores titles.

The Canadian women last played in Montreal in October 2021, defeating New Zealand 1-0 as part of their celebration tour following the Tokyo Olympics. The last women’s national team game in the Maritimes was in May 2012 when Canada defeated China 1-0 in Moncton, N.B.

The Halifax game is already a sellout at the 6,400-capacity Wanderers Ground.

Canada’s roster

Goalkeepers: Melissa Dagenais, University of Miami; Sabrina D’Angelo, Arsenal (England); Lysianne Proulx, Melbourne City(Australia); Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave (NWSL).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea (England); Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL); Sydney Collins, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England); Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England); Jade Rose, Harvard University; Bianca St-Georges, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL); Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England).

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou, SL Benfica (Portugal); Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England); Julia Grosso, Juventus (Italy); Quinn, OL Reign (NWSL); Emma Regan, HB Kge (Denmark).

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, OL Reign (NWSL); Cloe Lacasse, Arsenal (England); Adriana Leon, Aston Villa (England); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Deanne Rose, Leicester City (England); Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Olivia Smith, Sporting CP (Portugal); Evelyne Viens, AS Roma (Italy).