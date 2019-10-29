 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada loses to Angola on stoppage-time goal at FIFA U-17 World Cup

BRASILIA, Brazil
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

There was heartbreak for Canada at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Angola on a 94th-minute goal by David.

Host Brazil defeated the Canadians 4-1 in the tournament’s opening match Saturday. Angola, making its competition debut, downed New Zealand 2-1 in its first outing.

The Canadians face New Zealand on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Zini opened the scoring for Angola in the 31st minute before Jacen Russell-Rowe, a 17-year-old forward with the Toronto FC academy, tied it up in the 49th.

“We came here to progress in the tournament, and we are still looking for our first win ever at this level. That first win has to come against New Zealand,” said Canada coach Andrew Olivieri. “That could be enough to get us through, if we can get that win and close the goal difference, we may see ourselves achieve our objective.”

Canada dodged several bullets in the match at Estadio Bezerrao where the announced attendance was 1,232.

A 22nd-minute penalty awarded to Angola for handball was cancelled after video review determined the play was offside. And an Angola goal was waved off for offside after another video review in the 91st minute.

Angola outshot Canada 15-12 but the Canadians had a 7-3 edge in shots on target. Canada had 55 per cent of the possession.

Canada, playing in its seventh U-17 World Cup, is still looking for its first win with 16 losses and four draws. Angola is already 2-0-0.

Canada, which failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament, has never advanced out of group play.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada hosted the tournament in 1987. It also took part in 1989, 1993 and 1995.

The Canadians qualified for Brazil by beating Costa Rica 4-3 on penalty kicks after their quarter-final ended in a 1-1 tie after regulation time at the CONCACAF U17 Championship in Bradenton, Fla., in May. Canada then lost 4-0 to the U.S. in the semifinals.

Twenty of the 21 Canada players in Brazil are with Canadian MLS club academies: eight from Toronto and six each from Montreal and Vancouver.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter