 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé expected to sign two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Stephanie Labbé makes a save against Sweden in the sixth round of penalties in the women's soccer final during the Tokyo Olympics, in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 6.

The Canadian Press

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

A source, granted anonymity because the deal had yet to be made public, confirmed the move.

PSG, already home to Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, acquired Labbé from Sweden’s FC Rosengard.

Story continues below advertisement

PSG lost its No. 1 `keeper, Chilean international Christiane Endler, to Lyon in June.

The 34-year-old Labbé, from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 83 caps for Canada with 43 clean sheets.

Labbé is represented by A&V Sports, which also looks after Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan among others. Buchanan plays for Lyon, another French powerhouse.

Three of Team Canada’s Olympic champions and Canada Soccer’s president talk about their gold medal win in Tokyo and what it means for women’s soccer in Canada. They said it proves investing in women’s soccer is worthwhile and hope this win will inspire young girls to play. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies