Soccer

Canadian Kailen Sheridan a finalist for NWSL’s top goalkeeper award

The Canadian Press
Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan gestures during a National Womens Soccer League match between Sky Blue and Washington Spirit on July 24, 2019 at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, N.J.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian international Kailen Sheridan is a finalist for goalkeeper of the year in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Sky Blue FC ‘keeper is up against Aubrey Bledsoe of the Washington Spirit and Casey Murphy (Reign FC).

Sheridan, a 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont., who has won seven caps for Canada, is tied with Bledsoe for the league lead in saves with 86.

The MVP award is between Brazil’s Debinha (North Carolina Courage), Kristen Hamilton (North Carolina Courage), Sam Kerr, (Chicago Red Stars), Yuki Nagasato (Chicago Red Stars) and Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).

The finalists were chosen by owners, general managers, coaches, players and the media.

The winners will be announced in the days leading up to and after the NWSL championship game on Oct. 27 in Cary, N.C.

NWSL Award Finalists

Defender of the Year: Lauren Barnes (Reign FC), Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage), Jaelene Hinkle (North Carolina Courage), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars).

Goalkeeper of the Year: Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (Reign FC), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC).

Rookie of the Year: Bethany Balcer (Reign FC), Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit), Sam Staab (Washington Spirit).

Coach of the Year: Vlatko Andonovski (Reign FC), Richie Burke (Washington Spirit), Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage).

