Open this photo in gallery: Houston Dynamo's Alex, second left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales, left, react after both received red cards from referee Drew Fischer during a game in Vancouver, on May 28, 2016.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canadian Drew Fischer is one of 21 FIFA referees appointed to work the football tournament at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The 43-year-old from Calgary will be joined by Canadians Lyes Arfa and Micheal Barwegen, his normal assistant referee cohorts.

Fischer, who has served on the FIFA refereeing panel since 2015, previously worked the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar as a video assistant referee.

He has worked both in the Canadian Premier League and Major League Soccer.

Fischer has also refereed the 2018 and 2019 Canadian Championship final and the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF League Final.

The 37-year-old Arfa was born in Moscow, moving to Algeria with his family when he was one and then Laval, Que., when he was 11.

Arfa, who was 16 when he started refereeing, has served as referees co-ordinator for the Federation de Soccer du Quebec. He has been on the FIFA referees panel as an assistant referee since 2021.

Barwegen, a 38-year-old from Coaldale, Alta., has been on the FIFA panel since 2018.

FIFA has named 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and six support officials for the Paris Games.