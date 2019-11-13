 Skip to main content

Soccer

Captain Michael Bradley says he’s optimistic about staying in Toronto

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC's Michael Bradley speaks to the media during an end of season availability in Toronto on Nov. 13, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, breaking his silence on his contract situation, reiterated Wednesday his desire to stay at the MLS club.

He says there have been “some good discussions” between his agent and the team.

“I’m confident there’s a deal to find,” he said at the club’s wrapup media session. “The money, the contract itself, while always important, that’s not the driving force here, in any way. I came here for something way bigger than that and the reasons for me wanting to stay are way bigger than that.”

And while he said there is nothing new to report, there were talks as recent as Tuesday with more planned.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I’m optimistic. I love it here,” he said. “I feel so attached to the city, to the club, to the team. I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do, of the success that we’ve had. But beyond the success, I’m so proud of the mentality and the identity that I think the club has taken on.”

The 32-year-old midfielder’s existing six-year contract expires at the end of the year. He made US$6.5-million this season, second-highest in the league behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s $7.2-million.

Bradley said he hadn’t talked about his contract earlier because he wanted to make sure it didn’t became a distraction.

He did not address a report that a win in Sunday’s MLS Cup final would have triggered another year at $6.5-million. That became moot when Toronto lost 3-1 to Seattle.

Bradley talked for almost 45 minutes at the team’s media wrapup-up session Wednesday, sounding like a player happy with where he’s at.

“From my standpoint, the hope has always been to be here and to be here for a long time. I think the foundation has been laid in a good way and I want more.”

Bradley injured his ankle in the first half Sunday but played the entire game. An MRI is planned.

