CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy gets one-year contract extension

CF Montreal has exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract for the 2022 season.

Nancy was appointed coach of the MLS team in March following the departure of Thierry Henry.

Prior to taking the helm of the squad, he was a first-team assistant coach for five years.

Montreal is 2-3-2 under the 44-year-old Nancy this season.

The native of France is Montreal’s fifth coach since 2015.

The team returns to action on Saturday in Chicago against the Fire (1-4-1).

“I’m making this decision now because I see the work he puts in every day, the playing philosophy during games, as well as the relationship between the players and the coaching staff, which has been very positive since day one,” CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement about Nancy.

“I am confident for the future.”

