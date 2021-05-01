 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Chelsea hosts Bayern, PSG at Barca in Women’s Champions League semi-finals

London
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Chelsea can reach its first Women’s Champions League final if it gets a better performance in the attacking third against Bayern Munich on Sunday, manager Emma Hayes said.

Bayern takes a 2-1 advantage into the semi-final second leg at Kingsmeadow Stadium outside London after shutting down Chelsea’s attacking trio of Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr.

“We didn’t play poorly last week, we just ... I didn’t think [we] did well in the finishing phase and gave away two sloppy goals, so we just have to keep doing what has got us to this point,” Hayes said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The realities are, if we’re going to progress, we’re probably going to have to score more than one goal.”

Chelsea signed Harder, the Denmark captain, from Wolfsburg before the season after paying what the German club said was a record transfer fee for women’s soccer, reportedly US$355,000.

Kerr, Australia’s prolific striker, joined Chelsea in late 2019. The last Australian international to score in the semi-finals was Sharon Black in 2003 when the competition was called the Women’s Cup.

Arsenal won the competition 14 years ago, but no other English team has reached the final.

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson missed the first leg with a calf injury and the Sweden defender’s status remains uncertain. Hayes would say only that Eriksson is improving daily.

“We’re in this position because we deserve to be here but if you want to go to the next level you have to produce something you didn’t produce before,” the manager said this week. “It has to be better than it was.”

Sydney Lohmann and Hanna Glas scored for Bayern in Munich. Lohmann headed in a cross that bounded off the outstretched hands of Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Melanie Leupolz equalized against her former team later in the first half.

Story continues below advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain travels to Barcelona in the other semi-final on Sunday, after 1-1 in Paris.

Barca said it expects to have 1,000 fans in attendance at Johan Cruyff Stadium. Other games have been without fans owing to coronavirus restrictions.

Barcelona secured a valuable away goal through Jenni Hermoso’s competition-leading sixth tally, though she later left the game with an ankle injury. PSG equalized through United States defender Alana Cook’s header.

Barcelona and PSG have been runner-up before – the French club twice and the Spanish team once – but neither Chelsea nor Bayern have made it past the semis.

PSG knocked out record seven-time champion Lyon in the quarter-finals, ending its bid for a sixth straight title.

The final is on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies