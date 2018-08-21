 Skip to main content

‘Even the plane got hurt’: Toronto FC’s flight home from San Francisco delayed

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Given Toronto FC’s up-and-down season, perhaps it’s no surprise that the team’s flight home from San Francisco was cancelled Sunday.

The team had been scheduled to land in Toronto at 8:30 p.m. local time. Instead, due to mechanical issues, it got home at 6:30 Monday morning after taking the red-eye following a disappointing 1-1 draw Saturday night with the struggling San Jose Earthquakes.

“Even the plane got hurt,” quipped star striker Sebastian Giovinco, who is nursing a groin issue himself.

Time is running out for the defending MLS champions, who sit nine points out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.

Toronto (6-12-6) has a crucial game Saturday with visiting Montreal (10-13-3), which currently occupies the sixth and last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

