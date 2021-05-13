 Skip to main content
Soccer

Four Canadians earn all-American honours from the United Soccer Coaches

The Canadian Press
Canadians Kyle Hiebert and Gloire Amanda have been named first-team all-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches.

Hiebert, a Missouri State senior defender from La Salle, Man., was also a second-team selection in 2019. He and Missouri State midfielder Josh Dolling were the only players from the 2019 All-America teams to feature on this year’s list.

Amanda, an Oregon State junior forward from Edmonton, is also one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy Award as the top men’s collegiate player in the U.S.

Oakland University’s Noah Jensen, a senior midfielder from Courtice, Ont., and Edmonton’s Tanya Boychuk, a junior forward at the University of Memphis, were both named second-team all-Americans.

Hiebert started all 14 matches of the 2021 season to extend his overall streak to 68 consecutive starts in the Missouri State backline. He helped the Bears post six shutouts on the year.

A MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, Hiebert was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Amanda set an Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season with 15. Amanda led NCAA ranks in both goals and points and matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history.

He ranks sixth in Oregon State history for both career goals (25) and career points (61).

Boychuk started all 12 games for Memphis, tied for the team lead with three goals and also had an assist. She scored twice in Memphis’ 3-2, overtime win at No. 6 Vanderbilt on March 28 with her 96th-minute strike giving the Tigers their second-ever win over a top-10 opponent.

Jensen, the first men’s Oakland University soccer player to earn All-America second team honours in the Division I era, had four goals with an NCAA-best 14 assists in nine games while captaining his team.

He was also named 2021 Horizon League Player of the Year and was a MAC Hermann semifinalist.

