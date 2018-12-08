 Skip to main content

Soccer Man City’s unbeaten start to title defence ends at Chelsea

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Man City’s unbeaten start to title defence ends at Chelsea

London
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Chelsea's David Luiz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday Dec. 8, 2018.

Tim Ireland/The Associated Press

For 45 minutes Chelsea was under siege, pinned back in its own half by Manchester City. With halftime approaching, Chelsea finally managed a shot from an unlikely source and broke through the impervious champions.

Just when he seemed to be struggling to adapt to a more advanced attacking midfield role, N’Golo Kante got into space in front of goal to be set up by Eden Hazard and sweep the ball into the net.

So wasteful in the first half, City then allowed Chelsea to seize the initiative as its unbeaten start to the Premier League title defence came to an end.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone wants to beat us,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

David Luiz made sure of that, heading in from Hazard’s corner in the 78th minute to seal Chelsea’s 2-0 win on Saturday.

“It was a great game and we have to be honest playing against the best team in Europe or the world at the moment,” Luiz said. “They have great players, so we had a lot of humility and tried to take our chances to score, so we did our plan well.”

Not only did City lose for the first time in the league this season but it also lost top spot to Liverpool, which moved a point ahead after Mohamed Salah’s hat trick inspired a 4-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Chelsea still has a lot of work to do to move back into contention. Having lost two of its last three league games before the visit of City, Maurizio Sarri’s side is eight points behind Liverpool. Arsenal remained level on points with Chelsea after beating Huddersfield 1-0.

UNITED REBOUNDS

The visit of last-placed Fulham allowed Manchester United to end a four-match winless run as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a 4-1 victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Ashley Young struck into the top corner to put United ahead in the 13th minute, Juan Mata slotted in from Marcus Rashford’s cutback in the 28th and Romelu Lukaku ended his 997-minute wait for a goal at Old Trafford in the 42nd.

Substitute Aboubakar Kamara’s penalty reduced the deficit from the spot but Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s sending off in the 68th was followed by Marcus Rashford netting for United in the 82nd.

The title remains far from United’s thoughts, with Liverpool 16 points ahead.

SALAH TREBLE

For the first time this season, Salah scored more than once in a league game. It’s a reminder of how the forward won the Golden Boot last season.

At Bournemouth, Salah broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when he responded to a parried shot. The Egyptian stayed on his feet under a challenge from Steve Cook before drilling home in style, before netting three minutes into the second half.

Story continues below advertisement

Cook somehow back-heeled past his own goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic, when trying to clear Andy Robertson’s cross. A mazy dribble preceded Salah completing his hat trick in the 77th.

ARSENAL ADVANCES

Lucas Torreira acrobatically volleyed into the bottom left corner in the 83rd minute as Arsenal beat Huddersfield 1-0 to extend its club-record unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions.

LOSING START

Ralph Hasenhuettl made his presence felt at Southampton with six changes from the side that lost to Tottenham on Wednesday.

But it was a familiar losing story for Mark Hughes’ successor.

Story continues below advertisement

Hasenhuettl’s first game in charge was spoiled by Callum Paterson pouncing on a poor back pass to score in the 74th minute for Cardiff.

WEST HAM FIGHTBACK

Crystal Palace has only one win in 11 league games after conceding the lead to lose 3-2 to West Ham in a London derby.

Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez scored for West Ham.

BURNLEY BOUNCES BACK

Burnley registered its first win in nine league matches. Jack Cork hit a shot and the ball went in off James Tarkowski’s chest to give Burnley a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season