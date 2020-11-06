 Skip to main content

MLS playoffs to open Nov. 20, conclude with final on Dec. 12

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Seattle Sounders celebrate their MLS Cup win over Toronto FC in Seattle on Nov. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

MLS teams will have time to prepare for the playoffs after the regular season closes Sunday.

But the schedule will be compressed with the 17-match, 23-day post-season kicking off after the Nov. 9-17 FIFA international match window.

The Audi MLS Cup playoffs open Nov. 20 and conclude Dec. 12 with the 25th edition of the MLS Cup final, the league announced Friday. Eighteen of the league’s 26 teams qualify for the post-season this year, with 10 from the East and eight from the West.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nov. 20 start features two Eastern Conference play-in games — No. 7 versus No. 10 and No. 8 versus No. 9. That could involve the Montreal Impact (7-13-2) who go into Sunday’s Decision Day in ninth place in the East.

The playoff format throughout calls for single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded club.

Toronto FC is chasing the Philadelphia Union for the Supporters' Shield that goes to the team with the best regular-season record. Both clubs are 13-4-5 going into the final weekend, with Toronto visiting the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Elsewhere in the East, the Chicago Fire, D.C. United, Inter Miami, Montreal and Atlanta United are competing for the two remaining layoff berths. Montreal plays at D.C. United on Sunday.

Because of pandemic-related game cancellations ruing the regular season, playoff seedings are being determined by points per game rather than total points.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference will face the lower-seeded advancing team from the play-in round with the higher-seeded advancing team face the Eastern Conference runner-up.

The Vancouver Whitecaps (8-14-0) have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They stand ninth in the West ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Portland.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies