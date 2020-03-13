Montreal Impact president Kevin Gilmore not sure what revamped sked will look like

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Impact president/CEO Kevin Gilmore, seen speaking during a news conference in Montreal, on Jan. 22, 2019, says the goal is to have a full season. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Impact president/CEO Kevin Gilmore is in wait-and-see mode.

Gilmore says Major League Soccer is trying to determine if the schedule will be condensed or if the end-of-season date will be pushed back when play resumes following a minimum 30-day suspension because of the spread of COVID-19.

Gilmore says the goal is to have a full season.

The Impact executive also says CONCACAF has every intention of finishing its Champions League competition. Montreal is in the quarter-finals, where it lost 2-1 to visiting C.D. Olimpia of Honduras in the first leg on Tuesday.

Impact players will be paid during the suspension.

Gilmore says the Impact will not lose revenue if they do not lose home games. Their next home game on the original schedule is April 18.