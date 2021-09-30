 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Olympic champion Canadian women’s soccer team to kick off ‘Celebration Tour’ in October

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Olympic champion women’s soccer team will kick off its “Celebration Tour” next month with matches against New Zealand in Ottawa and Montreal.

The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who have not played since defeating Sweden via penalty shootout in the Aug. 6 Olympic final in Yokohama, Japan, will take on the 23rd-ranked Football Ferns on Oct. 23 at TD Place in Ottawa and Oct. 26 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal.

Canada Soccer says the two-game series, which falls during a FIFA international window, marks the start of the women’s road to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada coach Bev Priestman says she expects more games across the country.

“I think this will kick off the Celebration Tour,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “Our idea is an east and a west [component]. How many [FIFA international] windows that is over, we’re just working through the details. But this definitely won’t be the only celebration.”

The trick is scheduling games and finding the right opposition given World Cup qualifying and other scheduling demands elsewhere.

Priestman says she expects all 22 members of the Olympic team to take part in the October matches, with a few additional players. She is not anticipating any retirement announcements during the series.

“From speaking to the players I have in the last couple of days, I think that gold medal has spurred them on,” she said. “I expect all of the players will be ready to play in this series, which is great.”

While the games give the Canadian women a chance to reconnect with home fans, there is also business to take care of on the field, Priestman says.

“I think we’ve got to get used to that gold-medal expectation a little bit. We’ve probably been undervalued in terms of when you come up against Canada,” she said. “I’ve always felt that we need to be feared more.

Story continues below advertisement

“And now you’ve got this gold medal, Olympic champions label, we certainly won’t want to put out a bad showing in front of our loyal home fans who I know all tuned in in the early hours of the morning through that [Olympic] tournament. We’ll be ready to put our best showing out for the fans. It’s been so long.”

The Canadian women have not played at home since May 18, 2019, when they blanked Mexico 3-0 at BMO Field in Toronto in a warmup match ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France. The 29 matches since then have all been played away from home.

Priestman says the October home matches will further help the Olympic triumph sink in.

“It will actually help us, in terms of making it feel real, because of the circumstances that we won in. You come home, you didn’t have fans there. I think this will actually make it feel really special and real, which I can’t wait for.”

Canada Soccer says capacity for the Ottawa game will be more than 18,000, with more than 13,000 in Montreal.

The Canadian women will play their first official matches next July at the eight-country CONCACAF W Championship, which will qualify four teams for the 2023 World Cup with two more advancing to an intercontinental playoff. The CONCACAF W tournament also serves as an Olympic qualifier with the winner booking its ticket to the 2024 Paris Games. The runner-up and third-place finisher will meet in a play-in series in September with the winner also qualifying for Paris.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is 8-1-4 all-time against New Zealand, with the lone loss coming in their first meeting in December, 1987. The two teams met at the last two World Cups with a scoreless draw in 2015 in Edmonton and Canada winning 2-0 in Grenoble, France in 2019.

The two counties have ties off the football field. Priestman and John Herdman, Canada men’s coach, both coached in New Zealand before coming to Canada.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies