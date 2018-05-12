 Skip to main content

Penilla scores twice as New England Revolution beats Toronto FC 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.
New England Revolution forward Cristian Penilla (70) tries to split the defense of Toronto FC midfielder Ryan Teller (54) and midfielder Michael Bradley (4) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Foxborough, MA.

Bob DeChiara/Reuters

Cristian Penilla scored twice in the first seven minutes and the New England Revolution held off Toronto FC 3-2 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Giovinco pulled defending MLS Cup champion Toronto within a goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute. But before the following kick off, the Italian grabbed Wilfried Zahibo’s face and was sent off for violent conduct.

Penilla opened the scoring for the Revs (5-3-2) in the fourth minute with a run up the middle of the central defence and a straightaway finish after Teal Bunbury’s takeaway and feed from near midfield.

Penilla pounced on an errant pass deep in Toronto’s territory and sent it quickly back at net to catch goalkeeper Alex Bono out of position in the seventh.

Bunbury made it 3-0 in the 46th minute with his fifth goal of the season, a right-footed blast into far corner.

Antonio Delamea conceded an own goal in the 55th minute to give Toronto (2-6-1) its first goal.

