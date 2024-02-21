Wenderson Galeno scored in stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time, leaving Arsenal in need of a win in the return leg in London on March 12 to return to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 14 years.

The English team, making its first Champions League appearance since 2016-17, failed to get past the round of 16 in seven consecutive tries from 2011-17.

It had lost its last six first-leg matches in the last 16. Arsenal beat Porto at this stage when it last advanced in 2010. Porto was eliminated in the round of 16 last season. The Portuguese team last reached the quarter-finals in 2021.

In Naples, Italy, the game was hyped as a matchup between high-scoring centre forwards Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen and both strikers found the net in a 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Lewandowski shot through the legs of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and inside the near post on the hour mark for his 93rd goal in the top club competition.

Osimhen replied 15 minutes later with a shot from near the penalty spot after leaving his marker on the ground for his sixth goal in Napoli’s last six home matches in the Champions League.

Barcelona is back in the knockout rounds after two consecutive group-stage eliminations. Napoli has won only one of its last six matches and is only ninth in the Italian league standings, which led to Walter Mazzarri being fired on Monday.

The second leg is scheduled for March 12 in Spain. Barcelona has never lost to Napoli in five meetings, all since February 2020.