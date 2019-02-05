Sebastian Giovinco introduced to fans during Al-Hilal game in Saudi Arabia

While his former Toronto FC teammates trained in California, a smiling Sebastian Giovinco was introduced 13,300 kilometres away to his new fans in Saudi Arabia.
The 32-year-old Italian striker took to the field at halftime of Al-Hilal FC’s 4-1 win over Al-Fateh in Saudi league play Monday night at King Saud University Stadium.
Waving to fans and taking a selfie video, he wore a blue Al-Hilal jersey that read Welcome to Giovinco on the back.
An Al-Hilal promotion video heralded the arrival of the “free kick master” in a social media posting that changed his former Toronto FC colours to the Saudi club’s blue.
Unable to come to contract terms with the Italian, Toronto sold the former Major League Soccer MVP to the Saudi club last week for a transfer fee of US$2-million to $3-million.
He led the MLS with a 2018 salary of US$7.115-million.
In four seasons with Toronto, Giovinco had 68 goals and 52 assists in 114 regular-season games (111 starts). He won MVP honours in his debut 2015 season, when he was directly involved in 65 per cent of Toronto’s 58 goals with 22 goals and 16 assists.
In all competitions, he had 83 goals and 64 assists in 142 appearances.
