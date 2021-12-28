Then-Manchester City winger Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring a goal during a Champions League match against Marseille, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, on Dec. 9, 2020.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of €55-million ($62.25-million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago.

Torres signed a five-year deal and will have a buyout clause of €1-billion ($1.13-billion), according to Barcelona.

The Spanish club needed to bolster its attacking options following the retirement of Sergio Aguero because of a heart problem. Aguero also joined Barcelona from City but played just five games.

The 21-year-old Torres returns to Spain, where he played for Valencia before joining City in the offseason of 2020 with a reputation of being one of Europe’s best young players.

He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to manager Pep Guardiola. Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on national-team duty.

“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.”

Torres will be presented as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on Monday.