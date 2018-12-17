Toronto FC makes Auro a permanent addition

Toronto FC made versatile Brazilian Auro a permanent member of its squad Monday while, looking farther to the future, signing 14-year-old forward Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to a USL contract.
The MLS team exercised its option to buy the 22-year-old Auro, whose full name is Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior, from Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC.
Auro, who can play fullback, wingback and midfielder, joined TFC in February. He quickly established himself as first choice on the right side of defence in the absence of Steven Beitashour, who went to LAFC as a free agent prior to the 2018 season, and Nico Hasler, traded to Chicago in July.
The hard-running Brazilian made 18 appearances in the league, including 16 starts. In all he made 28 appearances in all competitions with five assists.
“Auro showed in 2018 that he’s a very capable two-way player and an important part of our team,” Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Auro is an attacking threat on the wing who also puts in solid defensive work.”
The Toronto-born Marshall-Rutty has been playing for Toronto’ U-15 squad in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy circuit, leading the league in scoring with 12 goals in 20 games. He joined the TFC academy in February 2015.
He will be eligible to start with Toronto FC II when his contract kicks in Jan. 1.
Marshall-Rutty, the youngest homegrown signing by TFC, is the 42nd player to sign professionally from the TFC academy.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.