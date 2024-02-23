Open this photo in gallery: Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) in action against New England Revolution in Toronto, on May 6, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC has reacquired Canadian international fullback Richie Laryea from England’s Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old from Toronto moved to Forest in January 2022, but was loaned back to Toronto seven months later.

Laryea returns to Toronto via transfer on a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

He joined the Vancouver Whitecaps last August on loan from Forest.

Prior to his move to England, Laryea played three seasons (2019, 2020 and 2021) with Toronto after signing with the club as a free agent in March 2019. Laryea made a combined 83 appearances across all competitions for TFC, recording nine goals and adding 12 assists.

Laryea made a combined 14 appearances across all competitions last year with the Whitecaps.

Internationally, Laryea has earned 48 caps for Canada.