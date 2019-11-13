 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC send Canadian Jay Chapman to expansion Inter Miami

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC midfielder Jay Chapman brings the ball down during a game against Atlanta United at BMO Field on June 26, 2019.

Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC have sent Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman to expansion Inter Miami FC for US$100,000 in general allocation money.

The 25-year-old Chapman signed as a homegrown player in January 2015 after two years with the Toronto FC academy.

The Michigan State product made 79 league appearances (28 starts) for Toronto’s first team over five seasons with six goals and five assists. But he has been a forgotten man in recent months, only seeing 45 minutes of league action since the start of July.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jay has been part of the club for a long time and we are wishing him nothing but the very best in his next endeavour,” Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Having signed a homegrown contract in 2015, Jay has been part of teams over the years that have won a lot for the club.

“While we believe the trade is good for TFC, it presents a solid opportunity for Jay to start a new chapter in his life and playing career. Jay will be missed but having been with both our academy and first team, he will always be part of the TFC family.”

Chapman, who made 88 Toronto appearances in all competitions, bypassed the MLS SuperDraft in signing as a homegrown player.

“We think he would be a top-five player if he was in the draft,” then-GM Tim Bezbatchenko said at the time.

In 2014, the native of Campbellford, Ont., became the first Spartan to be named a semifinalist for the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy awarded annually to the top NCAA player. He was also the first Michigan State player to be named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Chapman, who was making US$138,500 this season, has won two caps for Canada.

He joins fellow Canadian David Norman Jr. on the Miami roster, which is still being stocked ahead of its 2020 MLS launch.

Story continues below advertisement

The Miami team’s ownership group includes former England captain David Beckham and entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter