Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo named Major League Soccer MVP

The Canadian Press
Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo takes a shot on goal during overtime of the team's MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, on Nov. 24, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn.

Jessica Hill/The Associated Press

Toronto FC playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is Major League Soccer’s MVP for 2020.

The 29-year-old from Seville, Spain won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award over Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, Seattle midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and forward Jordan Morris, and Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi on Monday.

All five were named to the league’s Best XI, while Blake was also voted goalkeeper of the year.

Pozuelo tied for the MLS lead in assists with 10, while finishing tied for eighth in goals with nine. He led the league with five game-winning goals.

He joins Italian star Sebastian Giovinco (2015) as the only Toronto player to win the MVP award.

Pozuelo joined Toronto as a designated player last year.

